Governor Spanberger Pledges to Sign Legislation to Raise Minimum Wage

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement after both the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates passed legislation that would incrementally increase the state minimum wage to $15 per hour by January 1, 2028. “Across our Commonwealth, I’ve heard from Virginia families who are stretching their paychecks more than ever but still coming up short at the end of each month. I’ve heard from Virginians who have had to choose between refilling their prescriptions, heating their homes, or keeping up with their rent or mortgage — all the while worrying about saving for their kids’ futures. “Every Virginian who works full time deserves the financial stability to support their families, plan for the future, and continue building a life here in the Commonwealth. But Virginians’ wages have not kept up with rising costs. “I look forward to signing this legislation into law to give Virginia workers a pay raise, and I’m grateful to the members of the General Assembly who have made stronger wages for working Virginians a priority.” — The legislation passed by the Virginia Senate, SB1, and House of Delegates, HB1, would codify the adjusted state hourly minimum wage of $12.77 per hour that went into effect on January 1, 2026. The legislation would then increase the minimum wage to $13.75 per hour on January 1, 2027 and subsequently increase the minimum wage to $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2028.