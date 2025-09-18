Governor’s Flag Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

Pursuant to § 2.2-3310.1 of the Code of Virginia, all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth shall display the POW/MIA flag at full staff on public buildings on National POW/MIA Recognition Day, in honor and remembrance of the service and sacrifice of members of the United States Armed Forces who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action.

I hereby order that the POW/MIA flag shall be flown on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Ordered on this, the 18th day of September, 2025.

Sincerely,