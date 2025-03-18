Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Lawrence L. Koontz, Jr., former Justice of the Virginia Supreme Court. Justice Koontz dedicated almost six decades of his life to serving the Commonwealth at every level of court in the Virginia judicial system.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 18th day of March 2025.

Sincerely,