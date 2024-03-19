Grant to be used to preserve local records

Pulaski, Va. – The Library of Virginia announced that the Circuit Court Records Preservation (CCRP) program has awarded Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk Spencer A. Rygas a grant in the amount of $36,732.00 for local records preservation. The funds will be used to conserve historic Marriage Licenses from 1908 through 1919 stored in his office.

“These records are the history of our county! We are honored to have the duty of preserving them for future generations.”

“I want to give a special thanks to Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk, Tiffany Couch for informing me of the deadline to submit the application for the grant. My submission of that necessary grant application by January 5, 2024 (my very first week) was made possible by her helpful gesture.” Said Rygas.

Since 1990, the CCRP has awarded over 2,000 grants totaling more than $35,000,000. This year, the program awarded $3.2 million to 101 localities to assist the Clerks’ Offices with their preservation efforts.

The CCRP is a collaborative program between the Library of Virginia and the Virginia Court Clerks Association (VCCA). Funded through a $3.50 portion of the Clerk’s recordation fee, the CCRP provides resources to help preserve and make accessible permanent circuit court records stored in the 120 circuit courts and at the Library of Virginia. For more information on the Circuit Court Records Preservation Program’s resources and services, please visit www.lva.virginia.gov.