Griffith: $13.6 million to Wythe Co.

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) today applauded the announcement that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has awarded Wythe County, Virginia, a $2,737,000 grant, along with approving a $10,866,000 low-interest loan, for improvements to water and waste disposal in the county.

“Water service plays a critical role in promoting public health and increasing quality of life,” said Griffith. “I am pleased USDA Rural Development has awarded this $2,737,000 grant to Wythe County, along with approving a $10,866,000 low-interest loan, so that the county may make substantial improvements to address water quality and quantity issues for residents of the Dunsford Road area, positively impacting 1,035 residents.”

According to the USDA, this project will install eight miles of four, six and eight-inch water lines, along with one pump station, 110 water meters, and 34 fire hydrants. It will also replace nine miles of two, four, eight and 10-inch water lines, one pressure reducing valve, 336 water meters and 39 fire hydrants.