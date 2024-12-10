Griffith Announces $1,495,000 Loan to Support Wythe County Fire Department Services

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has awarded Wythe County, Virginia, a $1.495 million loan. The funding will support the purchase of four pumper trucks for the County’s five fire departments. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“This USDA Rural Development loan for nearly $1.5 million helps Wythe County purchase pumper trucks for their fire departments to better respond to public safety demands.”

BACKGROUND

The funding is made available through the USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program, which directs funds to develop essential community facilities in rural areas.

The Wythe County fire departments that will benefit from these new pumper truckers are Speedwell, Max Meadows, Ivanhoe and Barren Springs.