Patricia “Patty” Alice Trail
Patricia “Patty” Alice Trail, age 71 of Hiwassee, Virginia passed away Monday, May 18, 2026 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski. Born December 7, 1954 to the late Early & Edith June Edwards Trail. She was also preceded in death by her brother Bobby Trail.
Patty worked many years between the Radford Foundry, AT&T, Shop-EEZ and most recently Phoenix packaging. She was a member of the Dora Highway Anchor of Faith Church,Pulaski.
Patty is survived by her immediate family and spouses
Sister – Kathy and Jackie Quesenberry – Hiwassee
Brother – Jimmy and Bobbie Trail – NC
Nephews – Jeremy and Laurie Trail – Christiansburg, John Trail – Hiwassee
Special Great Niece – Mallie Trail
Twin Great Niece & Nephew – Carly and Ben Walden
Sister-in-law– Marie Trail- Hiwassee
Memorial services will be held Tuesday 6:00 pm, May26, 2026 at the Dora Highway Anchor of Faith (1733 Dora Highway, Pulaski, VA) with Pastor John Kellam officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Anchor of Faith Church.
To sign Patty’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.