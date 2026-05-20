Patricia “Patty” Alice Trail, age 71 of Hiwassee, Virginia passed away Monday, May 18, 2026 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski. Born December 7, 1954 to the late Early & Edith June Edwards Trail. She was also preceded in death by her brother Bobby Trail.

Patty worked many years between the Radford Foundry, AT&T, Shop-EEZ and most recently Phoenix packaging. She was a member of the Dora Highway Anchor of Faith Church,Pulaski.

Patty is survived by her immediate family and spouses

Sister – Kathy and Jackie Quesenberry – Hiwassee

Brother – Jimmy and Bobbie Trail – NC

Nephews – Jeremy and Laurie Trail – Christiansburg, John Trail – Hiwassee

Special Great Niece – Mallie Trail

Twin Great Niece & Nephew – Carly and Ben Walden

Sister-in-law– Marie Trail- Hiwassee

Memorial services will be held Tuesday 6:00 pm, May26, 2026 at the Dora Highway Anchor of Faith (1733 Dora Highway, Pulaski, VA) with Pastor John Kellam officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Anchor of Faith Church.

To sign Patty’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.