Griffith Announces $210,000 EDA Grant Supporting New River Valley Regional Commission

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded $210,000 to the New River Valley Regional Commission. This EDA investment supports the development and implementation of an economic development framework. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“The New River Valley Regional Commission serves Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski Counties as well as the City of Radford.

“This EDA investment for $210,000 helps the Commission plan and execute a strategy that delivers greater economic development opportunities for New River Valley regional economies.”

BACKGROUND

The $210,000 grant was administered through the Economic Development District Planning grant program.

In April 2025, Congressman Griffith met with the heads of planning district commissions based in Southwest Virginia.