Griffith Announces $210,000 EDA Grant Supporting New River Valley Regional Commission
Tuesday, September 16, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded $210,000 to the New River Valley Regional Commission. This EDA investment supports the development and implementation of an economic development framework. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:
“The New River Valley Regional Commission serves Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski Counties as well as the City of Radford.
“This EDA investment for $210,000 helps the Commission plan and execute a strategy that delivers greater economic development opportunities for New River Valley regional economies.”
BACKGROUND
The $210,000 grant was administered through the Economic Development District Planning grant program.
In April 2025, Congressman Griffith met with the heads of planning district commissions based in Southwest Virginia.
lainy
September 16, 2025 @ 4:45 pm
we don’t even know what this money is really for and where it winds up.. probably in some pockets of the people that work in these offices where they do no work at all.. just sit at their desk for 8 hrs. and go home..more money the government is just giving to the rich.
lainy
September 16, 2025 @ 4:47 pm
just a big waste of government money going in rich peoples pockets..