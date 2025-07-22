Griffith Announces $3,032,736 USDA Rural Development Grant to SWVA Biochar LLC

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has awarded SWVA Biochar LLC, based in Floyd County, Virginia, a $3,032,736 grant. The funding supports the purchase of a site for an additional facility in Floyd County. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Biochar is a unique type of charcoal that improves soil fertility, yielding immense dividends for farmers.

“This grant for more than $3 million helps SWVA Biochar continue producing local biochar and expand its operations in Floyd County.”

BACKGROUND

This grant was made available through the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program (FPEP).

According to USDA Rural Development, FPEP grants are provided to boost manufacturing and processing of fertilizer and nutrient alternatives and their availability in the United States.

Biochar is black carbon produced from biomass sources, such as manure or agricultural waste, that can improve soil fertility.