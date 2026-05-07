Griffith Announces $3,710,694 HHS Grant to New River Valley Head Start Programs

Thursday, May 7, 2026 – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded New River Community Action, Inc., based in Radford, Virginia, a $3,710,694 grant. The funding supports local head start projects. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“New River Valley communities access head start services thanks to the work of New River Community Action.

“This HHS grant for more than $3.7 million helps New River Community Action administer its head start programs in the region.”

BACKGROUND

According to its website, New River Community Action supports head start services in the City of Radford as well as Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski Counties. More than 200 children in the New River Valley benefit from its head start program.

As a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Congressman Griffith serves as the Chairman of the Health Subcommittee.