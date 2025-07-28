Griffith Announces $419,080 HHS Grant to Virginia Tech for Cancer Treatment Research

Monday, July 28, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded Virginia Tech, based in Blacksburg, Virginia, a $419,080 grant. This funding supports cancer research into treatments for osteosarcoma. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Osteosarcoma is a type of cancer that starts in the bones and mostly affects people between the ages of 10 and 30.

“This HHS grant for more than $419,000 helps Virginia Tech explore treatments for osteosarcoma.”

BACKGROUND

The funds for this grant were made available through the HHS Exploratory/Developmental Grants program. This program encourages the development of new research activities in categorical program areas.

The awarding HHS office of this grant is the National Cancer Institute.

The Virginia Tech Cancer Research Alliance, launched in 2019, consists of talented cancer scientists who seek to introduce novel preventions, diagnostics and therapeutics for a variety of cancers.

Last week, Congressman Griffith announced a separate HHS grant for $414,482 to Virginia Tech for cancer research.