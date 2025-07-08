Griffith Announces $466,274 TRIO Grant to Wytheville Community College

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Education (ED) has awarded Wytheville Community College, based in Wytheville, Virginia, a $466,274 TRIO grant. The funding supports opportunities for academic development and successful completion of college. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Southwest Virginia communities benefit from education opportunities at local community colleges.

“This TRIO grant for $466,274 helps Wytheville Community College support students in their educational pursuits at the institution.”

BACKGROUND

Federal TRIO Programs are Federal outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

This grant is provided through the TRIO Student Support Services grant program. According to the ED website, funds from these grants are awarded to institutions of higher education to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements, and to motivate students towards the successful completion of their postsecondary education.

In 2024, Congressman Griffith met with TRIO students from Virginia’s Ninth District.