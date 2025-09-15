Griffith Announces $474,406 DOT Grant to New River Valley Airport Commission

Monday, September 15, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded the New River Valley Airport Commission, based in Pulaski County, Virginia, a $474,406 grant. The funding supports the construction of hangars for aircraft storage and maintenance. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“The New River Valley Airport is anchored in a growing area of Southwest Virginia and serves the larger New River Valley.

“This DOT grant for more than $474,000 helps the New River Valley Airport Commission pursue structural and capacity improvements at the New River Valley Airport.”

BACKGROUND

The New River Valley Airport Commission is comprised of: Pulaski, Montgomery and Giles Counties, the Towns of Dublin, Pulaski and Christiansburg and the City of Radford.

The New River Valley Airport is located just outside of Dublin.

This grant money was made available through the FAA Fiscal Year 2025 Airport Infrastructure Grant program.

This project supports the construction of new 152,000 square foot hangars and the rehabilitation of 40,000 square yards of existing main Apron pavement.