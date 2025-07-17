Griffith Attends WH Ceremony, HALT Fentanyl Act Signed into Law

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 – U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) attended a White House bill signing ceremony for S. 331, the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of (HALT) Fentanyl Act today. The bill is the companion bill to Rep. Griffith’s and Rep. Latta’s HALT Fentanyl bill, H.R. 27, which passed the House earlier this year. The HALT Fentanyl Act now becomes the law of the land.

Coverage of the ceremony can be viewed here.

On the legislation becoming law, Congressman Griffith issued the following statement:

“As a leading proponent of the HALT Fentanyl Act since Day One, I am glad to see this important bill become law!

“I appreciate my Congressional colleagues and President Trump for their relentless support of the HALT Fentanyl Act and their determination to combat the deadly fentanyl crisis. Today is an important step in taking action against lethal fentanyl-related substances and saving lives.

“I look forward to supporting future actions that strengthen our fight against the fentanyl crisis.”

BACKGROUND

The U.S. House of Representatives passed Rep. Griffith’s and Rep. Latta’s H.R. 27 on February 6, 2025. Their statement is available here.

In February, the Trump Administration issued a statement of Administration policy signaling their support of the HALT Fentanyl Act.

The Senate version, S. 331, passed the Senate on March 14, 2025, and the House on June 12, 2025.

While under consideration, Congressman Griffith managed floor debate on the HALT Fentanyl Act. His remarks can be seen here.

The HALT Fentanyl Act permanently classifies lethal fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I substances, closing a dangerous loophole traffickers are exploiting. The temporary Schedule I designation was set to expire in September 2025.

The bill also enables a streamlined registration process for medical research into fentanyl-related substances.

The recently-passed reconciliation bill will help the Trump Administration in its efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis. The bill boosts funding for border and immigration enforcement agencies and activities related to combatting trafficking of drugs, including deadly fentanyl-related substances.

This July, Congressman Griffith was named Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health.