Griffith Presides over Pro Forma Session of House

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 – U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) took to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to preside over a Pro Forma session. Tonight, pending developments in the U.S. Senate, funding to the federal government will lapse and cause a shutdown. As of this writing, Senate Democrats have refused to keep the government open.

Congressman Griffith released the following statement:

“The House did its job on September 19 when we passed a clean, noncontroversial, short-term continuing resolution to keep the government funded through November 21. This extension gives Congress and bipartisan appropriators more time to advance funding bills through the regular order.

“However, Democrats in both the House and Senate are more concerned about picking a fight with President Trump than looking out for the American people. Because of their actions to date, the government will shut down, blocking programs that Americans depend on.

“This is an illogical move by Democrats that abandons the American people and gives power to President Trump that they previously said they did not want him to have. I hope they come to their senses and enough Democrats in the Senate vote to keep the government open.”

BACKGROUND

Video coverage of today’s Pro Forma proceedings can be found here.

On September 19, House Republicans passed a clean, short-term continuing resolution to keep the government open beyond September 30.

Congressman Griffith released a statement when the House passed its bill. His column on the topic can be found here.

Multiple Democrats, including Virginia Democrats, have previously said that shutting down the government is harmful to Virginia.