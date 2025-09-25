Griffith, Schrier, Veasey Introduce Nuclear Licensing Reform Bill

Thursday, September 25, 2025 – U.S. Representatives Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Kim Schrier (D-WA) and Marc Veasey (D-TX), members of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, introduced H.R. 5549, the Efficient Nuclear Licensing Hearings Act. This measure seeks to reform federal nuclear licensing processes and improve the overall effectiveness of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

“Nuclear energy is a reliable and stable energy solution for American communities,” said Congressman Griffith. “The NRC is an essential body with the power to license nuclear power plants and examine the safety of reactor designs. The Efficient Nuclear Licensing Hearings Act will cut red tape, empower innovative industries and facilitate more efficient reviews of nuclear licensing applications. As electricity demand projections rise in the United States, this bipartisan, commonsense, pro-U.S. energy bill will repeal an obsolete provision of law that only serves to increase nuclear power plant costs.”

“Non greenhouse gas emitting nuclear power is an essential part of the energy mix to lower energy costs and meet skyrocketing energy demand,” said Congresswoman Schrier. “I’m happy to join my colleagues in introducing this bipartisan, bicameral legislation to cut unnecessary red tape and bring nuclear power to the grid more quickly and affordably, without undermining necessary public engagement.”

BACKGROUND

In the 118th Congress, Congressman Griffith introduced H.R. 6464, the Efficient Nuclear Licensing Hearings Act

The bill amends the Atomic Energy Act by dropping the requirement for the NRC to hold a public hearing at the end of the licensing process if the license is not contested by an affected party.

Uncontested licensing hearings result in hours of preparation for the NRC staff, greatly inflate application fees and unnecessarily delay the approval of applications.

Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Chris Coons (D-DE) carry the Senate companion, S. 1757.