Griffith Statement on $104.8 Million Investment in Carroll County

Friday, February 28, 2025 – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Oasthouse Ventures Ltd., a leading firm specializing in low-carbon greenhouses, is investing $104.8 million to construct an environment agriculture operation in Carroll County. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Southwest Virginia is home to numerous companies and groups supporting and creating agricultural jobs.

“This investment by Oasthouse will advance sustainable food sourcing in the region and greatly benefit the region’s economy.”

BACKGROUND

Oasthouse focuses on low carbon farming through high-tech greenhouses, allowing greater crop yields with less input and without polluting the environment.

Other similar projects underway in the region include MOVA Technologies, which employs innovative technologies related to advanced air emissions filtration for numerous substances, including removing ammonia from poultry facilities.

Virginia Tech’s Project CARDINAL is exploring the feasibility of carbon dioxide storage in the region.