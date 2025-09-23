Griffith Statement on Conviction of Ryan Routh 

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 – A Florida jury has convicted Ryan Routh for his role in attempting to assassinate President Donald J. Trump in 2024.

In response to this news, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“After already surviving an attempted assassination, President Trump’s life was once again in danger on a Florida golf course. I respect the decision the jury made in Florida to convict the would-be assassin of President Trump and commend the prosecutors involved in securing this outcome.”