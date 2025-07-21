Griffith Statement on House Passage of Bill Establishing ZIP Code for Fairlawn

Monday, July 21, 2025 – The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 3095, directing the United States Postal Service to designate single, unique ZIP Codes for certain communities in the United States. One community set to receive this designation is Fairlawn, Virginia.

Upon House passage of H.R. 3095, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“For years, the lack of a unique ZIP Code has caused problems for the Fairlawn community. This issue is characterized in part by failed delivery of mail materials, lost access to tax revenue, and more recently, barriers to Hurricane Helene-related federal assistance. I am proud to have led an effort in the House to remedy this situation and secure a unique ZIP code for the Fairlawn community.”

BACKGROUND

Although located in Pulaski County, Fairlawn is currently included in the City of Radford’s ZIP Code, 24141.

While visiting Southwest Virginia sites impacted by Hurricane Helene, Congressman Griffith and staff spoke to affected Fairlawn residents. Fairlawn residents were unable to apply for Individual Assistance (IA) through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) online portal because the City of Radford was not part of the disaster declaration at that time.

Congressman Griffith introduced an identical version of this bill in the 118th Congress.

In December 2024, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 8753 to designate single, unique ZIP Codes for certain communities in the United States, including Fairlawn, Virginia. Congressman Griffith spoke on the House floor in support of the measure.

In January 2025, as part of a joint effort with U.S. Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA), Congressman Griffith introduced H.R. 279, to establish a single, unique ZIP Code for Fairlawn, Virginia.

H.R. 279 was later added to H.R. 3095. While H.R. 3095 passed the U.S. House, the bill awaits further consideration by the U.S. Senate.