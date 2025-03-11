Griffith Statement on House Passage of Government Funding Bill

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 – The U.S. House of Representatives voted on a continuing resolution, H.R. 1968 – the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025. This continuing resolution now heads to the U.S. Senate for consideration. Government funding runs out at 11:59 pm on Friday, March 14.

Following passage of the continuing resolution, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“While I generally do not support continuing resolutions, any delay in passing a government funding measure would interrupt the Trump Administration’s significant progress in securing our border and reining in government spending. As a result of their progress, border crossings at our southwest border are at historic lows and the government is going through an efficiency review.

“Accordingly, I supported the government funding bill to help President Trump carry out his popular agenda.”