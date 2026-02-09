Griffith Statement on House Passage of Housing for the 21st Century Act

Monday, February 9, 2026 – The U.S. House of Representatives voted favorably on H.R. 6644 – the Housing for the 21st Century Act. The legislation will be sent to the U.S. Senate for further consideration.

Following passage of the bill, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA), who voted for the bill, issued the following statement:

“Congress is determined to pass legislation that helps make life more affordable for working families.

“I believe supporting the Housing for the 21st Century Act will provide some relief for those looking to purchase a home. This bill will create more competition in the mortgage marketplace, reduce regulations and provide more affordable homeownership opportunities for Ninth District homebuyers.”

BACKGROUND

The Housing for the 21st Century Act delivers on several reforms to expedite availability of homes.

Some housing-related activities will have a reduced number of environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Reforms to Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships programs will allow more local focus on creating affordable housing opportunities.

Regulations are changed to make community bank and credit union lending more accessible.