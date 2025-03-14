Griffith Statement on Senate Passage of Government Funding Bill

Friday, March 14, 2025 – The U.S. Senate voted and passed a continuing resolution, H.R. 1968 – the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025. This continuing resolution now heads to President Trump’s desk to avoid a government shutdown. Government funding runs out at 11:59 pm on Friday, March 14.

Following passage of the continuing resolution, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“This government funding bill delivers critical funding to our border enforcement authorities and helps President Trump carry out his popular agenda of making government work more efficiently for the American people.”

BACKGROUND

The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 1968 – the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 on Tuesday, March 11.

While Congressman Griffith generally does not support continuing resolutions, he issued a press release explaining his vote in favor of this bill.