Griffith Statement on Trump Coal Executive Actions

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 – U.S. President Donald Trump announced a series of actions at the White House to help the U.S. American coal industry. House Committee on Energy and Commerce Environment Subcommittee Chair and U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) attended the White House event. Following the event, Rep. Griffith issued the following statement:

“The ‘War on Coal’, launched by the Obama Administration and continued by the Biden Administration, destroyed American jobs and devastated communities whose lifelines depended on coal.

“It is clear that coal is not going away anytime soon. Not only does the United States have the resources to be a leading coal supplier. But we can also make use of coal in a manner which is cleaner than anywhere else in the world.

“I welcome President Trump’s actions to support American coal jobs, boost America’s energy independence and rein in harmful regulations.”

BACKGROUND

In the 118th Congress, Rep. Griffith chaired the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations.

The 119th Congress is Rep. Griffith’s first term as the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Environment Subcommittee Chair.

Rep. Griffith is Co-Chair of the Congressional Coal Caucus.