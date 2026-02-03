Harold Winston Thornton, Sr. age 81 of Radford passed away Sunday, February 1, 2026 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born May 10, 1944 in Pulaski County, he was the son of the late George Jackson “Jack” Thornton and Virgie Ann Rakes Thornton. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Rita Fae Wilson Thornton, three brothers Sam, Arnold, and Jim Thornton.

He was a retired cabinet maker having worked for Normans’ Cabinet Shop and later opened his own business, Cabinets by Winston.

He is survived by his

Son – Harold Winston Thornton, Jr.-Radford

Grandchildren – Ashley Hope Thornton (Sonny Robinette), Kelsey Ann Thornton (Adam Johnson) Jacob Hunter Thornton (Ashlyn Tawney)

Great Grandchildren – Isaiah Hamlin, Ezekiel Hamlin, Marcus McCourt, and Winston McCourt

Brother – Joe Thornton & wife, Dottie – Maryland

Special Pet – Bella Rose

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Thursday, February 5, 2026 at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with preacher Randy Sutphin officiating.

Burial will be private at a later date at Wilson-Grove Cemetery in Snowville.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 noon until service time at 1:00 PM.

To sign Harold’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.