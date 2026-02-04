Harry Eugene Alley, Jr., age 73 of Pulaski passed away on Saturday, January 31, 2026. Born April 16, 1952 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Harry Eugene Alley, Sr. and Glenna Marie White Alley Hurst. His niece, Ginger Reed Flinn also preceded him in death.

He was a devoted husband and father, who loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Cheryl Ann Alley, his son Douglas Alley, his daughter Amanda Alley, and his sister Sandra Reed. He is also survived by much loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated

Services will be held at a later date.

Family is in the care of Norris – Pulaski.