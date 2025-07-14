Harry Hughes Edwards, Jr., age 83 of Austinville, VA passed away peacefully at home the morning of July 12, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Hughes Edwards, Sr. and Mary Ethel Morris Edwards; a daughter, Lori Edwards; father and mother-in-law, F.D. “Shorty” Canter and Annabelle Stowers Canter Shaddle; brothers-in-law, Walter “Tut Tut” Gravely and Edwin L. Hoffman.

Harry loved watching Washington Redskins football games and was a lifelong fan as well as fishing at his old homeplace of Allisonia. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served from 1963-1966 in France. He was employed at Radford Army Ammunitions Plant until he had to retire in 2007 because of medical issues. He was a loving husband and wonderful father; he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Freda Canter Edwards; son Christopher Edwards and his wife, Leann; daughters, Stephanie Pugh and her husband, Franklin, Kimberly Edwards; granddaughters, Sabrina Barnett and Amara Pugh; grandsons, Jayden Pugh, Tony Lawson and his wife, Brigette; his sisters, Brenda Gravely of Dublin and Marietha Hoffman of Richmond; brother-in-law, Fred Canter of Ponce, Puerto Rico; sister-in-law, Judith Alley and her husband, Larry; many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his special baby Chihuahua, “Emmy Jane”.

There will be a private memorial service held at a later date. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com

Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, VA is serving the Edwards family.