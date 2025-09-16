High School Football Schedule

FootballC1002Week 4

High School Football Schedule

Salem at Dinwiddie

Amherst at Liberty Christian

E.C. Glass at Heritage

Christiansburg at Lord Botetourt

Glenvar at Northside

Staunton River at Pulaski County

William Byrd at Bassett

Abingdon at Richlands

Magna Vista at Franklin County

Tunstall at Cave Spring

Hidden Valley at James River (Buchanan)

Carroll County at Fort Chiswell

Floyd County at Grayson County

Galax (Forfeits) at Radford

Rural Retreat at Lebanon

Marion at Gate City

Union at Tazewell

Castlewood at Auburn

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) at George Wythe

Narrows at Giles

 