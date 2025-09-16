High School Football Schedule
Week 4
Salem at Dinwiddie
Amherst at Liberty Christian
E.C. Glass at Heritage
Christiansburg at Lord Botetourt
Glenvar at Northside
Staunton River at Pulaski County
William Byrd at Bassett
Abingdon at Richlands
Magna Vista at Franklin County
Tunstall at Cave Spring
Hidden Valley at James River (Buchanan)
Carroll County at Fort Chiswell
Floyd County at Grayson County
Galax (Forfeits) at Radford
Rural Retreat at Lebanon
Marion at Gate City
Union at Tazewell
Castlewood at Auburn
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) at George Wythe
Narrows at Giles