High School Football Schedule
Week 5
Blacksburg at Salem
Brookville at Amherst
Liberty (Bedford) at E.C. Glass
Liberty Christian at Jefferson Forest
Lord Botetourt at GW Danville
Galax at Northside
Staunton River at Magna Vista
Abingdon at Tennessee
Halifax County at Tunstall
Pulaski County at Cave Spring
Hidden Valley at Patrick Henry
Patrick County at Carroll County
Floyd County at Fort Chiswell
Glenvar at Martinsville
James River (Buchanan) at Radford
Graham at Princeton
Richlands at Lebanon
Giles at Tazewell
Virginia at Grayson County
Eastern Montgomery at Auburn
Rural Retreat at George Wythe
James Monroe (WV) at Narrows