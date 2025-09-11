High school football schedule

FootballC1002Week 3

Pulaski County (Bye Week)

Radford (Bye Week)

Patrick Henry at Franklin County

Salem at William Fleming

E.C. Glass at GW Danville

Blacksburg at Floyd County

Altavista at Lord Botetourt

Northside at Hidden Valley

Liberty (Bedford) at Staunton River

William Byrd at Christiansburg

Cave Spring at Glenvar

Carroll County at Galax

Parry McCluer at James River (Botetourt)

Abingdon at Gate City

Union at Graham

Grayson County at Tazewell

George Wythe at Virginia High

Auburn at Fort Chiswell

Bland County at Twin Valley

Giles at Grundy

Northwood at East Montgomery

Chilhowie at Narrows

Eastside at Rural Retreat

 