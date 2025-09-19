High School Football Scores
Week 4
Dinwiddie 42, Salem 0
Liberty Christian 50, Amherst 14
Heritage 49, E.C. Glass 6
Lord Botetourt 42, Christiansburg 7
Glenvar 28, Northside 7
Staunton River 42, Pulaski County 21
Bassett 44, William Byrd 35
Richlands 48, Abingdon 24
Magna Vista 42, Franklin County 21
James River (Buchanan) 50, Hidden Valley 0
Carroll County 48, Fort Chiswell 0
Floyd County 42, Grayson County 24
Radford 2, Galax 0 (Forfeit)
Rural Retreat at Lebanon 64, Rural Retreat 26
Gate City 41, Marion 13
Union 49, Tazewell 7
Auburn 54, Castlewood 16
George Wythe 48, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 7
Narrows at Giles 38, Narrows 8