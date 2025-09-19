High School Football Scores

FootballC1002Week 4

Dinwiddie 42, Salem 0

Liberty Christian 50, Amherst 14

Heritage 49, E.C. Glass 6

Lord Botetourt 42, Christiansburg 7

Glenvar 28, Northside 7

Staunton River 42, Pulaski County 21

Bassett 44, William Byrd 35

Richlands 48, Abingdon 24

Magna Vista 42, Franklin County          21

James River (Buchanan) 50, Hidden Valley 0

Carroll County 48, Fort Chiswell 0

Floyd County 42, Grayson County 24

Radford 2, Galax 0 (Forfeit)

Rural Retreat at Lebanon 64, Rural Retreat 26

Gate City 41, Marion 13

Union 49, Tazewell 7

Auburn 54, Castlewood 16

George Wythe 48, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 7

Narrows at Giles 38, Narrows 8

 