Hilda Rorrer Crigger (85) of Dublin, entered her heavenly home on February 2, 2026. She was born on April 27, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Ray Rorrer and Ellen Dalton Rorrer. Hilda was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Franklin Duaine Crigger, and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy and Darlene Meredith Rorrer and Kenny and Peggy Hudson Rorrer.

She is survived by her children Maria (Allen) Truell of Yorktown, IN; Phil Crigger of Christiansburg, VA; Steve (Tonya) Crigger of Dublin, VA; and Karen (Glenn) Hurd of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren Ethan (Morgan) Akers of Pulaski, VA; Ashley Hurd of Winston-Salem, NC; Brittany (Bryant) Rivers of Kennesaw, GA; Brian Truell of Indianapolis, IN; Addie (Cole) Hedrick of Dublin, VA; Holden Crigger of Dublin, VA; and great grandchildren Eli Akers, Mason Akers, and Warren Rivers. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Sharon Taylor Crigger and Francie Bishop Crigger, along with many special nieces and nephews.

Hilda was most proud of being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to cook and bake and spend time with those she loved. A 1959 graduate of Pulaski High School, Hilda worked as a legal secretary, bookkeeper and administrative assistant. In 2003, she retired from Pulaski County Public Schools after 25 years of service. The family would like to thank the staff of English Meadows and Gentiva Hospice for the care they have provided for Hilda, especially during the last three weeks.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 6, 2026 from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m, immediately followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will then follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski 540-980-1700