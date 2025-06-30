Historic lottery win in Virginia

From Virginia Lottery

One ticket matched all six numbers in the June 27, 2025, Mega Millions drawing. That ticket is now worth an estimated $348 million.

The ticket was bought at E & C VA, located at 14878 Northumberland Highway in Burgess, VA.

This is the largest jackpot ever won in Virginia.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing were 18-21-29-42-50, and the Mega Ball number 2.

Whoever has the ticket now has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize. That person or persons will have a choice: either take the full jackpot amount, before taxes, in annual payments over 30 years, or take a one-time cash option of an estimated $155.5 million before taxes.

This is the 10th Mega Millions jackpot won in Virginia since the game began in 2002.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2024, the Lottery raised more than $934 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page. For general information or to play games online, visit the Virginia Lottery’s website or download the Lottery’s app. Connect with the Lottery on Facebook, X, Instagram, or YouTube.

With all gaming, please play responsibly.