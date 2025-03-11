Hokies battle in the opening round, falling short against Cal 82-73 in double OT

Brandon Rechsteiner scored 19 points off the bench to pace the 10th-seeded Hokies (13-19). Tobi Lawal posted another double-double on the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Jaydon Young and Mylyjael Poteat output double-digit point totals with 12 and 13, respectively.

Rechsteiner buried a 3-pointer with 27 seconds remaining in regulation after Virginia Tech had missed eight straight from beyond the arc to give the Hokies their first lead of the second half at 60-59. DJ Campbell of the Golden Bears was fouled with five seconds left in the contest, and he made the second free throw to send the game to OT.

Virginia Tech took a four-point lead in the first OT, but Rytls Petraitis followed two free throws and a layup to pull Cal even at 65 with 1:40 left. Andrej Stojakovic sent it to a second OT tied at 67 with two late free throws.

It was the first double-overtime game in the first round of the tournament since Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 114-112 in 2007.