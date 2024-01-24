Menu

Hokies beat Boston College 76-71!

Virginia Tech’s Mike Young gets first win against Boston College.  Hunter Cattoor led the Hokies with 17 points, Sean Pedulla added 16 and M.J. Collins had 11.   Tech next game is Saturday against Georgia Tech at Cassell Coliseum.

Related Posts

DSC_8267

Photos from Hidden Valley at Pulaski County.

Pulaski County defeats Hidden Valley, 62-52.

ACC-logo

ACC Announces Thursday & Friday Contests for 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Ahead of the ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release Show set for Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 5-7 p.m. ET on ACC Network and simulcast on ESPN2, the Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled Thursday and Friday night contests set throughout the 2024 season, with 14 games in primetime over the first […]

cougar_head

PCHS Sports Schedule

Tuesday 01/23/24 Boys Basketball: Hidden Valley @ Pulaski Co.  JV @ 5:30, Varsity to Follow Girls Basketball: Pulaski Co. @ Hidden Valley  JV @ 5:30, Varsity to Follow Swim: @ Christiansburg Aquatic Center  6 pm   Wednesday 01/24/24 Wrestling: Carroll Co. @ Pulaski Co.  6 pm Indoor Track (Throwers): @ Va High  4 pm   […]

Leave a Reply

Let us know what you think of this article!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.