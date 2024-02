Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore combined for 53 points to beat North Carolina 74-62 in the Cassell. Kitley ended up with 34 points and 6 rebounds to lead the Hokies. Amoore added 19 points and 11 assist. Mitilda Akh was the only other Hokie in double figures with 11 points.

Deja Kelly led North Carolina with 29 points.

Virginia Tech travels to Notre Dame on Thursday.