Hokies defeat Wolfpack with late defensive stand

Tech prevails in first ACC test of the season 23-21

Hokiesports.com

RALEIGH – Behind three John Love fied goals and the first touchdown in maroon and orange for Marcellous Hawkins, the Virginia Tech football team defeated NC State 23-21 Saturday night for the club’s second consecutive victory. The Hokies have now started 1-0 in ACC play for the fifth time in the last six seasons and stand at 2-3 on the season.

Tech began the scoring in the first quarter with Love’s first attempt of the evening a 39-yarder with 8:51 to go in the first quarter. After State took the lead with a score, the Hokies scored 10 unanswered to take a 13-7 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, the Hokies’ defense continued to pressure the Wolfpack, allowing just 299 total yards on 66 plays.

State held a 21-20 lead in the fourth quarter after a Jayden Scott rushing touchdown, but the Hokies’ offense put together a nine-play drive that culminated in Love’s game-winning kick from 49 yards.

Tech’s defense closed out the game getting a stop on fourth down with 45 ticks to go.

Game Notes

•The Tech defense held the Wolfpack to their lowest point total this season.

•The win snaps a two-game losing streak to NC State, and was the Hokies’ first win in Raleigh since 2010.

•RB Terion Stewart had his first 100-yard game on the ground in a Virginia Tech uniform (15 rushes for 175 yards). His 85-yard rush was the fourth-longest rush from scrimmage for a Hokie since at least 1987.

•Hawkins’ receiving touchdown was his first of the season.

Up Next

The Hokies return home Saturday, October 4 to take on Wake Forest (2-2, 0-2) at 1 p.m. in a game that can be seen on The CW. The contest will serve as Homecoming on the campus of Virginia Tech as well as the Orange Effect game.