Virginia Tech destroys UVa 75-41 at Cassell Coliseum. UVa was led by McKneely with 11 points, Beekman 7, Harris 6 and Minor 5. The Hokies were led by Lynn Kidd with 14, Beran 13, Nickel 13 and Poteat 11. Tech’s next game is at Pittsburgh on Saturday while Virginia hosts UNC.

