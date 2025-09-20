Hokies dominate on both sides of the ball for 38-6 victory over Wofford

Virginia Tech limited Wofford to -1 rushing yards, a first since 2012

Hokiesports.com

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech football dominated Wofford, 38-6, securing their first victory of the season.

Virginia Tech’s defense forced two consecutive three-and-outs, including a sack on Wofford’s Jayden Whitaker by Weak-Side Linebacker Michael Short, to open the game. Using the momentum on the defensive stops, quarterback Kyron Drones completed his third first down pass of the drive, a 21-yarder to Cameron Sheldon inside the red zone, to set up Braydon Bennett’s three-yard rush for the touchdown at 6:26. The extra point from John Love made it a 7-0 game to close out the first quarter.

The Hokies offense remained explosive to open a 21-0 advantage with 6:24 remaining in the first half. Drones found wide receiver Devin Alves (11:54) for the 19-yard reception and Alves needed to rush just three to find the end zone for his first career touchdown. In an eight-play drive, Ayden Greene became Tech’s third touchdown scorer of the afternoon, running into the endzone after an 18-yard reception. Between the VT scoring drives, defensive tackle Kemari Copeland forced a Terrier turnover with his first career interception. Wofford would go on to kick a field goal in the final minute to close to 21-3.

Virginia Tech found the end zone twice more in the second half alongside a Love 20-yard field goal. Drones crossed the goal line both times for the Hokies. Wofford’s second field goal of the game was sandwiched between the Hokies scores for a 38-6 VT victory.

Game Notes

Quarterback Kyron Drones moves to top 10 in the all-time passing list, jumping all the way to eighth

Both Braydon Bennett and Devin Alves recorded their first touchdown at Virginia Tech. It was the 25th career scoring reception for Bennett and the first for Alves

Kemari Copeland, recorded his first career interception, which was the second of the season for the Hokies

John Love, who has 231 career points, reaches the top 10 in the all-time scoring list

It was the first time since 2012 that Virginia Tech limited their opponent to less than zero rushing yards (Nov. 8, 2012 vs. No. 8 Florida State)

VT improves to 20 wins while wearing the all-white uniform combination (20-11, 0.645)

Next Up: The Hokies begin ACC play next week at NC State on Saturday, September 27 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen on The CW.