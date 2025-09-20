Hokies dominate on both sides of the ball for 38-6 victory over Wofford
Virginia Tech limited Wofford to -1 rushing yards, a first since 2012
Hokiesports.com
BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech football dominated Wofford, 38-6, securing their first victory of the season.
Virginia Tech’s defense forced two consecutive three-and-outs, including a sack on Wofford’s Jayden Whitaker by Weak-Side Linebacker Michael Short, to open the game. Using the momentum on the defensive stops, quarterback Kyron Drones completed his third first down pass of the drive, a 21-yarder to Cameron Sheldon inside the red zone, to set up Braydon Bennett’s three-yard rush for the touchdown at 6:26. The extra point from John Love made it a 7-0 game to close out the first quarter.
The Hokies offense remained explosive to open a 21-0 advantage with 6:24 remaining in the first half. Drones found wide receiver Devin Alves (11:54) for the 19-yard reception and Alves needed to rush just three to find the end zone for his first career touchdown. In an eight-play drive, Ayden Greene became Tech’s third touchdown scorer of the afternoon, running into the endzone after an 18-yard reception. Between the VT scoring drives, defensive tackle Kemari Copeland forced a Terrier turnover with his first career interception. Wofford would go on to kick a field goal in the final minute to close to 21-3.
Virginia Tech found the end zone twice more in the second half alongside a Love 20-yard field goal. Drones crossed the goal line both times for the Hokies. Wofford’s second field goal of the game was sandwiched between the Hokies scores for a 38-6 VT victory.
Game Notes
- Quarterback Kyron Drones moves to top 10 in the all-time passing list, jumping all the way to eighth
- Both Braydon Bennett and Devin Alves recorded their first touchdown at Virginia Tech. It was the 25th career scoring reception for Bennett and the first for Alves
- Kemari Copeland, recorded his first career interception, which was the second of the season for the Hokies
- John Love, who has 231 career points, reaches the top 10 in the all-time scoring list
- It was the first time since 2012 that Virginia Tech limited their opponent to less than zero rushing yards (Nov. 8, 2012 vs. No. 8 Florida State)
- VT improves to 20 wins while wearing the all-white uniform combination (20-11, 0.645)
Next Up: The Hokies begin ACC play next week at NC State on Saturday, September 27 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen on The CW.