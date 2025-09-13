Hokies go to 0-3 with loss to ODU, 45-26

Hokiesports.com

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech football team lost to Old Dominion 45-26 Saturday night dropping to 0-3 on the season. The Hokies will conclude a three-game homestand next Saturday when they welcome the Wofford Terriers into Lane Stadium for a noon kick on ACC Network.

The Monarchs got on the board first in the middle of the first quarter with a six-yard run by Colton Joseph, the first of four consecutive drives in which ODU found the end zone. At halftime, the score was 28-0.

In the second half, the Hokies moved the ball to open the half but stalled, failing to convert a fourth and short. ODU would go on to kick a field goal to lead 31-0.

Tech’s offense found an explosive play though with Kyron Drones finding wideout Ayden Greene for a 67-yard strike down the sideline, the longest play from scrimmage for the Hokies this season. The very next play, Donavon Greene hauled in a 10-yard touchdown to get the Hokies on the board.

The Hokies would find the end zone three more times on the night, first with a Drones run from four yards out, then Donavon Greene again caught a 23-yard strike and Tyler Mason caught a three-yard score.

Game Notes

•The forced fumble in the first quarter was the first of Tyson Flowers’ career. The recovery from Ben Bell was also the first of his career.

•Tech recovered an onside kick in the fourth quarter, it was the first for the program since the 2023 Military Bowl against Tulane.

•Tyler Mason‘s touchdown reception in the fourth quarter was the first of his collegiate career.

•The Hokies’ 19 fourth quarter points are the most since scoring 24 at Virginia in 2023.

Next Up: The Hokies return to Lane Stadium next Saturday, September 27 for a noon kickoff against Wofford. That game can be seen on ACC Network.