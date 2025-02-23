Hokies hold off Bears for 87-84 win on Senior Day at Cassell

BLACKSBURG – On her Senior Day Matilda Ekh turned in perhaps her best performance of the season going 9-for-12 from the floor for a team-high 19 points to help the Hokies hold off the Cal Bears for an 87-84 victory. The win moves the Hokies to 17-10 (8-8) on the season heading into the final week of the regular season.

Not only did Tech win its final game of the season at Cassell Coliseum in front of a boisterous crowd of 6,000, the Hokies also set a program record by committing five turnovers, the fewest in a single game in program history.

The ball security helped the Hokies attempt 59 shots, making better than 55% of them, including scoring 40 points in the paint.

Tech got solid performances from all athletes, as Carleigh Wenzel equaled Ekh’s tally of 19 points and they were joined in double figures by Carys Baker (14) and senior Rose Micheaux (11).

Down the stretch, the Hokies made their free throws to close out the contest going 17-of-18 overall from the charity stripe.

Tech will play at Boston College on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. That game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.