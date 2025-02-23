Hokies hold off Bears for 87-84 win on Senior Day at Cassell
Matilda Ekh and Carleigh Wenzel power Tech to victory
BLACKSBURG – On her Senior Day Matilda Ekh turned in perhaps her best performance of the season going 9-for-12 from the floor for a team-high 19 points to help the Hokies hold off the Cal Bears for an 87-84 victory. The win moves the Hokies to 17-10 (8-8) on the season heading into the final week of the regular season.
Not only did Tech win its final game of the season at Cassell Coliseum in front of a boisterous crowd of 6,000, the Hokies also set a program record by committing five turnovers, the fewest in a single game in program history.
The ball security helped the Hokies attempt 59 shots, making better than 55% of them, including scoring 40 points in the paint.