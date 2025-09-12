Imajean Hayes Barker, age 91 of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born July 6, 1934 in Konnarock, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Charles Hayes & Lula Lewis Hayes. She was also preceded in death by her husband Walter Grant Barker; daughter Teresa Gail Quesenberry and her siblings Marie, Mildred, Tom, Harry and C.L.

She will be missed by her

Son – Joseph (Maude) Barker – Hillsville

Grandchildren – Colin (Amy) Barker & son, Nathan-Pulaski Emily (Waylon) Whitlock & son, Judah-Floyd

Son-in-law – Glenn Quesenberry-Pulaski

Brother – Jerry (Mae) Hayes – Dublin

Special Friend – Layla Blevins – Konnarock, VA

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, September 15, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM – Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at the Laurel Cemetery (Route #600 – Konnarock).

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.