Incident leads to arrest of two Maryland men

At approximately 2:17 p.m. yesterday (Sept. 10, 2025), Virginia State Police responded to a stolen Kia vehicle, which was travelling on Interstate 81 northbound at the 73-mile marker in Wythe County. The Kia was being tracked by the owner of the vehicle. Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused, and a pursuit was initiated.

The initial pursuit continued until the Kia took Exit 80 on Interstate 81, where troopers lost sight of it.

A second pursuit was initiated after the vehicle was located on Route 52 near Foster Falls Road. As the Kia entered the intersection of Foster Falls Road and Route 100, it collided with a pick-up truck. The pick-up truck then struck with another pick-up truck. One of the two truck drivers suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the stolen vehicle then ran from the scene on foot. A passenger, Edwin Reyes, 29, of Silver Springs, Md., was arrested at the scene and was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen weapon. Two stolen firearms were recovered from the vehicle.

At approximately 11:08 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper and a Wythe County Sheriff’s Department Deputy located the driver, Erick Laureano-Figuerroa, 28, of Clinton, Md., near the crash scene at Foster Falls Road and Route 100. Laureano-Figuerroa has been charged with eluding, reckless driving, grand larceny, hit and run, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm. He was also wanted on an active capias out of Fairfax County. Laureano-Figuerroa is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail. Reyes is also being held at the same facility.

Department of Conservation and Recreation Law Enforcement Rangers, Wythe County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies all assisted in the search for Laureano-Figuerroa.