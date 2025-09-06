James C. Blair Jr. (Jim) of Dublin, VA went to be with God September 5, 2025 at the age of 90.

Born April 9, 1935 in Buffalo, New York, Jim was a United States Air Veteran and member of The American Legion. Jim graduated from Virginia Tech and received his master’s from Radford University. Jim worked for 26 years as a counselor for Mt Rogers Mental Health Services until his retirement in 2008. An avid reader and history buff, Jim always had a book in his hand, and he enjoyed participating in civil war reenactments with his wife of 66 years, Nancy. Jim sang in the choir at Mountain View United Methodist Church.

Jim was preceded in death by his son James Blair Ill, parents James and Ester Blair and granddaughter Kelsey Jones, sister Donna Blair.

He is survived by wife of 66 years Nancy Blair, daughter Karen Jones (Dean), grandsons; Ethan Jones, Gage Jones, Rhen Jones, Cameron Blair and Issac Blair. Sister Jayne Blair, Sister-in-law Erma Young and Brother-in-law Samuel Roseberry (Jane), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM at Mt View United Methodist Church in Dublin on Tuesday, Sept 9, with service at 2:00 PM, interment to follow in Mt View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to God’s Pit Crew, St. Judes or charity of your choice in Jim’s memory.

