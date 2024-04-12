James Elbert Phillippi, Sr., age 81 of Draper passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at his home. Born October 30, 1942 in Wytheville, Virginia, he was the son of the late Lawrence Phillippi & Ella Canoy Phillippi. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Martha Diana Phillippi.

James was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

James is survived by his

Daughter – Melissa Gregory & husband, Paul – Barren Springs

Sons – James Phillippi, Jr. & wife, Laura – Draper, Alan Phillippi – Pulaski

Granddaughters – Andrea (Clinton) Meadows, Katie Lyons (Hunter Thomas), Kayla Smith, Adalaide Phillippi and Lauralai Phillippi

Grandsons – Doug (Tara) Phillippi, Danny (Lauren) Phillippi and Mikey Phillippi

Great Grandchildren – Kaylee Lyons, Grace Lyons, Chet Smith, Blair Smith, Aly Meadows, Jackson Thomas, Lynnix Jennelle, Clint Meadows, Alex Phillippi, Ada Phillippi, Bennett Phillippi and Marley Phillippi

Sisters – Jean Rhodes – WV, Nancy Morris – NC

Many nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon – Monday, April 15, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski with Bishop Randall Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin where James will receive full military honors.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home. To sign his online guestbook, visit www. bowerfuneralhome.com

Special thanks, from the family to Medi-Home Health and Hospice for their loving care, especially to our nurse Sally and CNA’s Bailey, Kayla and Arianna.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.