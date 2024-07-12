James McKinley Smith
James McKinley Smith, age 76 of Draper passed away Monday, July 8, 2024 at his home.
Born May 20, 1948 in Wytheville, he was the son of the late Raymond Boyd Smith and Betty Jane Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Eva Sue Rigney Smith on June 16,2024, son, Charles Smith and Sister, Janie Humphrey.
He is survived by
Children – Donna Kaye Smith – Pulaski, Robbie (Kari) Smith, Dublin and James McKinley “BJ” Smith, Jr. – Salem
Grandchildren – Shana (Phillip) Saunders, Tyler Blake Smith, Haelan (Chance) Turpin, McKenley Smith, Trever Smith, and Josh Smith
Great Grandchild – Miss Adi-Jo Turpin
Sisters- Darlene (Dan) Lovingood-Dublin and Rita (Lewis) Bass- Charleston, SC.
Special Pet- Jackson
Memorial services will be private and held at a later date.
