James McKinley Smith, age 76 of Draper passed away Monday, July 8, 2024 at his home.

Born May 20, 1948 in Wytheville, he was the son of the late Raymond Boyd Smith and Betty Jane Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Eva Sue Rigney Smith on June 16,2024, son, Charles Smith and Sister, Janie Humphrey.

He is survived by

Children – Donna Kaye Smith – Pulaski, Robbie (Kari) Smith, Dublin and James McKinley “BJ” Smith, Jr. – Salem

Grandchildren – Shana (Phillip) Saunders, Tyler Blake Smith, Haelan (Chance) Turpin, McKenley Smith, Trever Smith, and Josh Smith

Great Grandchild – Miss Adi-Jo Turpin

Sisters- Darlene (Dan) Lovingood-Dublin and Rita (Lewis) Bass- Charleston, SC.

Special Pet- Jackson

Memorial services will be private and held at a later date. To sign James online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.