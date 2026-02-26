James Rodney Cox, 72, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2026, at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem.

Born on September 28, 1953, in Pulaski, he was the son of the late James Walter Cox and Frances Delores Wynneparry Cox. Rod was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend whose kindness and gentle presence touched many lives.

He graduated in 1972 from Carroll County High School and went on to spend 38 years working as a material handler at Volvo Trucks North America, where he was known for his strong work ethic and reliability. He was a faithful member of the Lions Club for 36 years and was also active in the Shriners and the Freemasons, always willing to lend a helping hand to his community.

Rod had a deep, unwavering love for God. He also had a love for music and faithfully played the drums at his church, as well as with a gospel band over the years. During the Christmas season, he brought joy to many by dressing as Santa Claus for nursing homes and at Volvo Christmas celebrations, creating special memories for children and families alike. He will be remembered for his generous heart, warm smile, and dedication to those he loved.

Above all, Rod cherished his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Roberta Cox; his son, Chadrick Cox (Amanda); his granddaughters, Caitlin Weil and Amelia Cox; his sister, Bobbie Jones; his special brother- and sister-in-law, Eddie and Jean Lambert; and several nieces and nephews. He also dearly loved his Shih Tzus, especially his faithful companion Gidget, and fondly remembered Barney, who preceded him in death.

A service will be held at Jordan’s Chapel in Pulaski on February 28th, at 2:00 p.m., with visitation from 1p.m. to 2p.m. Burial will follow at River Hill Christian Church Cemetery in Galax.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UVA Health Foundation’s Transplant Center Patient Assistance Fund.