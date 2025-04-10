Jameson named Teacher of the Month

William Paine/Patriot Publishing

Pulaski County Public Schools and Snowville Elementary are proud to announce Mrs. Thuja Jameson as Teacher of the Month. Mrs. Jamison is a speech language pathologist who is being recognized for her dedication to the students that she serves. She works intensely with her students, collects the necessary data to drive her instruction, is mindful of making sure service times are met, and works diligently to ensure that IEP goals are met. She is always willing to help her colleagues and does an excellent job of keeping parents informed of their child’s progress. Her hard work is noticed and is very much appreciated by our faculty, staff, and most importantly, our students