Janice Nancy Rice Thompson, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away surrounded by the care of love of her family on June 30, 2025, at the age of 74, in Greenville, TN. Born on January 30, 1950, in Pearisburg, VA, Janice’s life was a testament to the enduring power of love, family, and faith.

Janice’s early years in Pearisburg were filled with the joys of country living and the close-knit bonds of a large family. As the beloved daughter of Watha Rice and Frances Tate, she learned the values of hard work, kindness, and dedication to loved ones. Although she was preceded in death by her parents, brothers William and Donald, and sisters Phyllis, Evelyn, and Sue, the strength and love of her family continue to live on through her legacy.

In her adult life, Janice found both love and partnership with her devoted husband, John Thompson. Together, they built a life rich in laughter and mutual respect, sharing a passion for the open road and the freedom of traveling on their Harley. Their love story became a guiding light for their daughters, Rhonda Carner (Douglas) and Gina Carter (Chris). Janice’s role as a grandmother to Sarah Shockley, Benjamin Shockley (Brooke), and Andrea Carter was one of her greatest joys. Janice’s sister, Jeanie Nuzzo (Louis), along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, will fondly remember her for her generosity, her storytelling, and the way she made each family gathering memorable.

Janice took every opportunity to instill the values she held dear with those she loved, including her love for crafting. Her quilts, crochet, and cross-stitch works are treasures that will provide warmth and comfort to her family for generations to come. Janice’s professional life was characterized by her tenure at Celanese, where she was known for her strong work ethic and her ability to uplift her colleagues with her infectious smile and positive attitude.

A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM in Birchlawn Burial Park with Pastor Kathy Higgs officiating. A guestbook is available to send condolences to the family by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to serve the Thompson family.