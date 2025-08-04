Jefferson Duane “JD” Martin

Our precious son, Jefferson Duane Martin, “JD“, 39, slept away on July, 30, 2025. He attended Pulaski County High School. JD loved to ride horses, hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Melvin Duane Martin, maternal grandparents, Jefferson B. Stanley and Mary Frances Gordon Stanley, and his aunt, Laura Carrie McPeak.

Left to honor JD’s memory is his parents, Robert Lee Martin and Robin Lucille Martin of Barren Springs, paternal grandmother, Maria Martin, Pulaski, sister, Jasmine Martin, Pulaski, children McKenzie Martin, Parrott, Malachi Martin and Aubreanna Martin, Barren Springs, Lacy Martin and Malaya Martin, Pulaski, special niece, Ashanti “TT” Martin, Pulaski, aunts Beverly Farmer, Eggleston, Diane Stanley, Dublin, uncle Mark Martin, Indian Valley and godfather David Williams of Allisonia.

Memorial services will be held 3:00 PM – Saturday, August 9, 2025 at the First Church of God, (6330 Courtney Lane, Dublin) with Pastor Mike Hudson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service time Saturday at the Church.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service time Saturday at the Church.