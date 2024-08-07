October 3, 1972

August 6, 2024

Jeffrey Lee Doyle, 51, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Draper on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. He was a truck driver and a first responder with RAAP Fire for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sadie Jean Doyle; and brother, Allan Doyle.

Survivors include his loving wife, Diane Doyle; daughters, Falyn Paige Doyle, Taylor Davidson and Erica Davidson; grandchildren, Wyatt Gibas, Ean Davidson, and Carter Gibas; father, Dennis Billy Doyle; brother, Barry Doyle (Melanie); brothers-in-law, Aaron Sheets (Jessica), Mark Sheets, and Jeff Sheets; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. A celebration of life service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Doug Testerman officiating.

The Doyle family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com